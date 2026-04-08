(Longview, Texas) - It's no secret that more and more people are escaping the concrete jungles of other states and moving to East Texas. That move can bring a bit of a culture shock especially if their new residence is in a more rural area. A lot of folks that come from those concrete jungles have the mindset that every animal needs to have a home or be "rescued."

I'm here to tell you Texas newbies, if you see any native wildlife just chilling in some tall grass on the side of the road, or even in your backyard, Leave Them Alone. There mother is nearby and Will Return, there is no need to "rescue" them.

We are Not Animal Experts

As humans, we have this dependency on other people. That ranges from a simple "can you me a soda from the fridge" assistance to "can I get some help with a huge problem I'm having." Being able to help in any situation makes us feel useful and builds a trust with that other person. We also have this notion that we have the know how to help with all animals since we can take care of a dog or cat or other domesticated animals.

Dogs and cats have been domesticated animals for centuries. They can easily co-exist with us humans and we can train them to listen to certain commands. There are also some other animals that have become domesticated over the years like certain birds, snakes, some amphibians and other animals.

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Leave the Wildlife Alone

Just because we have the knowledge and compassion for animals does not mean we can do the same for the wildlife we may randomly encounter. For instance, spring time means that we'll see more young wildlife in the countryside of East Texas or even one or two wondering onto a city street. While you think that this young animal may be lost or abandoned or starving, nine times out of ten, that is not the case.

The thing about nature is that they know what to do more than we do. They know what to do to feed themselves and their young. They know what to do to avoid a predator. Wildlife even knows what to do when a storm is approaching. Do not attempt to "rescue" any young wildlife that you feel may be in danger. Why? Because they aren't.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Warning

Texas Parks and Wildlife says that if you encounter any young wildlife to leave them be. You could actually cause the mother to think something is wrong by interfering. If you do run across an injured animal, do not try to "rescue" it, you need to contact a permitted wildlife rehabilitator.

You can find one closest to you by SEARCHING HERE. Texas Parks and Wildlife also cautions against handing certain wildlife because they could carry a disease you do not know about. Rabies, for instance, could be a disease that an animal has that has no cure for humans. Find out more details on that at tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/wild/rehab/orphan/.

Your Compassion for Animals is Great, But...

We understand that you have a strong compassion for animals. But that compassion could lead to some awful results for both you and for that young wildlife. Leave them alone and contact the professionals with the proper knowledge to handle the situation before you do anything.

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Taking a Google Maps Trip of Lindale, Texas From 2008 to 2023 I thought it would be fun to go through Google Maps and see what my hometown of Lindale looked at in 2008 versus 2023. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media