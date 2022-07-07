Saying "Thank you" to a military veteran is a simple thing to do and is much appreciated by most. It also doesn't seem like enough for what a veteran has done for our country. World War II ended in 1945 or 77 years ago. Every day, we get closer to losing all of that generation's brave men and women. One such veteran is getting ready to celebrate his 100th birthday in Tyler and is asking for a simple gesture to celebrate the milestone birthday.

Archie Thomas resides at Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home in Tyler. Next Wednesday, July 13, he will celebrate his 100th birthday. That is quite the milestone. I bet he has some stories to tell, too. Just think about how much has changed in 100 years. For anyone reading this, if know someone of this age, take a moment and talk with them about their life. It will really put your own life, and possibly your problems, into perspective.

Archie served in the Army during World War II. He was a Prisoner of War (POW) and also received a Purple Heart. For his milestone birthday, Archie only wants one thing, well really 100 things. He would love to receive 100 birthday cards from you.

Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home loading...

I think we need to fulfill this birthday wish, don't you? Just find a great birthday card wherever you get your cards, put your own personal message in it, seal it up and send it Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home in Tyler.

Archie Thomas

c/o Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home

11466 Honor Lane

Tyler, TX 75708

Thank you Archie for your service to our nation and Happy Birthday.

