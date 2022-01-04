Texas Father Killed As He Walked Into Daughter’s Birthday Party

Get our free mobile app

A horrible tragedy unfolded as a birthday party for a six-year-old child was set to begin.

A father was shot several times as he was walking his daughter's birthday cake into the Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, Texas this past Friday night (New Year's Eve 2021). The father, identified as 24-year-old Calogero Duenes, was shot several times by an unknown individual after getting into some kind of argument in the parking lot.

ABC13 reports that Humble Police were able to obtain surveillance video of the incident that took place in the parking lot outside the restaurant. According to police, a black or dark Ford car had been driving the wrong way in the parking lot and almost hit Mr. Duenes. Shortly afterward the video shows Duenes and the occupant(s) of the vehicle exchanging words and then moments later three gunshots were heard by witnesses.

Duenes' wife and two young daughters were waiting on him inside the restaurant to bring in the cake. Instead of walking it in the restaurant, he was running towards the door shouting, "I got shot. I got shot."

The whole event played out in front of his daughter, who saw him fall to the ground, according to Amber Uresti, the victim's wife. They were there to celebrate her 6th birthday. Duenes was rushed to the hospital, where he passed away from his injuries. The investigation continues as police desperately try to identify the shooter, who fled the scene.

A GoFund Me account has been set up by the family to assist with funeral expenses.

