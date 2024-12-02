TEXAS: How Much The ’12 Days of Christmas’ Gifts Now Cost

No Texan in 2024 would want twelve drummers drumming. Nine ladies dancing, though, I'm sure there are a few who'd enjoy them. Come to think of it, what's a piper piping? Does that have to do with plumbing?

This year, inflation has hit us all. But if you're in a position to throw money down the drain, that Piper is busily piping on, on a gaggle of French hens instead of groceries for your family, have I got a list for you?

Every year, PNC Bank releases a report on the cost of buying all of the gifts from "The 12 Days of Christmas" song. These folks have thankfully been tracking the prices of calling birds for over 40 years, and guess what? Once again, the price of a partridge in a pear tree is at an all-time high.

How Much The '12 Days of Christmas' Gifts Now Cost:

Twelve drummers drumming: $4,017 to hire them.

Eleven pipers piping: $3,715.

Ten lords-a-leaping: $15,580 (based on hiring ballet dancers).

Nine ladies dancing: $8,557.

Eight maids-a-milking: $58 (to hire for an hour at minimum wage).

Seven swans-a-swimming: $13,125. It's the second most expensive gift.

Six geese-a-laying: $900.

Five gold rings: $1,245.

Four calling birds: $600.

Three French hens: $347.

Two turtle doves: $750.

And a partridge in a pear tree: $370.

Buying The '12 Days of Christmas' Gifts Over and Over:

A few quick calculations, that's $49,263 this year, which is up around 5%. But that list only takes into account one time through the Christmas classic. If you are wondering about the price tag of buying each item over and over as the song implies, it will cost you a bit more money.

Unless you've got the money to burn, I'd recommend buying the list only once. For the ultimate flex of buying over and over, you're looking at spending $209,272.

