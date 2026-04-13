(KNUE-FM) I love the way East Texans look out for each other, even — and perhaps especially — when the world feels extra stressful. This is the perfect example of showing kindness to our East Texas neighbors. A while back, we saw this post from the All Things Tyler Facebook group—case in point.

A Tyler Moment That Got Our Attention

A Tyler-area woman named Kristina shared a post about a random act of kindness she witnessed this week and gave a shout-out to a young man who took a few moments to help someone who needed a little help. She wrote:

"To the young man in the white truck at the light between Target & Walmart @ 3:15 this afternoon. I witnessed you physically get out of your truck while the light was red & walk around it to give to the man on the sidewalk who was in a wheelchair. I’m not sure of his situation. I couldn’t read the sign he was holding, but I want you to know (whoever you are & if you see this) that you were seen."

She went on to say that she had prayed for both him and the man he assisted, and took a moment to let him know that he is a good person and had done something most wouldn't.

One Small Gesture, Right When It Mattered

You know what? That thoughtful lady, taking a moment to give this young man an online shout-out when she didn't have to, is also an act of kindness. See what I mean?

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East Texas is full of good-hearted people, and that is a great encouragement to all of us. Many people in the comments also said as much. Some even knew who the gentleman who needed a little assistance was and spoke kindly of him.

Moments Like This Are What Matter in This Life

Thank you to that young man, to Kristina, who took the time to share it, and to all who took a moment to post an encouraging comment. You're right, Kristina, "kindness matters." It may be the most important thing.

Tell Us About the Good You’ve Seen

Have you seen someone in one of our East Texas communities showing kindness? We'd love to hear about these everyday angels among us. Please shoot us a note at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

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