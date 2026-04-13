(San Antonio, Texas) - Vehicle registration is a little easier now in Texas. Most counties do not require a vehicle inspection anymore to get your vehicle registered. That's not the case for every county, though.

Select counties still require an emissions inspection before that registration can be renewed. That requires a stop to get it done followed by a second stop to get the registration done. Bexar County has set up a convenient way to get all of it done in one spot and it should be tried in East Texas.

The Bexar County Experiment That Should Come to East Texas

In San Antonio, located in Bexar County, there is a very interesting experiment being carried out to make vehicle emissions testing and registration easier (mysanantonio.com). It's simply being done in one spot. There are two locations in the city to get it done:

10480 Culebra Road, San Antonio

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2960 Pat Booker Road, University City

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In both of these locations, a vehicle emissions inspection can be done followed by pulling into the drive-thru next to it to get the vehicle registration. No going to another location to stand in line. Get it done, get the new sticker, and put it on immediately.

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We Don't Need Emissions Testing in East Texas but Need the Drive-Thru

In East Texas, with the exception of Kaufman County, we do not need to get a vehicle inspection before getting our registration. We can go to the Cotton Belt Building, or wherever it is in your county, get in line, pay our money, and get our registration sticker. We could use that drive-thru option, though.

Just find a small building, pull up, get the sticker, put it on and you're on your way. Come on East Texas, let's get this done and make it even easier to get our new stickers.

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