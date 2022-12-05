13 Out Of 20 Arrested In Anderson County Were Felony Arrests Last Week

Get our free mobile app

It was a pretty nice weekend around East Texas last weekend. It was a bit cool, but overall the weather cooperated and we were able to get some Christmas shopping done, decorations and lights put up on the house, wander around Canton during First Monday Trade Days, and enjoy one of the many Christmas parades Saturday afternoon and evening with the family.

While most of us were out and about taking care of our normal weekend activities, like going to the grocery store and visiting some friends and family, there was a small percentage that had to interact with law enforcement and ended up being on the wrong side of the jail cell.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office reported twenty people being arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail between Wednesday, November 30th through Sunday, December 4th. These arrests were conducted by deputies of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, Palestine Police Department and Frankston Police Department.

There were arrests made for:

burglary

abandoning or endangering a child

animal cruelty

possession of a controlled substance

manslaughter

capital murder

evading arrest

assault of a peace officer

along with other charges

The charges stated below are according to jail records from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office from November 30th to December 4th and at least one of the charges falls under the classification of a first-degree felony, a second-degree felony, third-degree felony or a state jail felony. Anyone featured in this list or any others is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anderson County Felony Arrests November 30 - December 04 These people were arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail and have at least one felony charge against them. All featured names are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

