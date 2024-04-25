Ring Doorbell Cameras have become extremely popular for homeowners in Texas over the last several years. They're easy to install, easy to operate and do help provide a bit of security for that homeowner. Unfortunately, some of that security was violated for many of Ring's customers, not by thieves, but by the company. This has resulted in a settlement being reached between the company and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that could mean money being returned to your wallet.

FTC Settlement

The FTC sued Ring because the commission believed Ring allowed its employees to access customer videos without their permission and created accounts that became vulnerable to online attacks. There were some cases of hackers taking control of a customer's account, their camera and/or their videos.

Because of this lawsuit, the FTC is sending payments through PayPal to 117,044 Ring customers totaling more than $5.6 million. This settlement also required Ring to establish a strong privacy and security program to better protect its customers.

How to Know if You're Eligible for a Refund

The FTC will automatically send the refunds to those affected by this settlement. The commission should have sent you a claim form via email to receive your refund payment. If you didn't receive an email and believe you should have received a refund, go to ftc.gov/refunds and click on "Ring Refunds" or call 1-833-637-4884.

