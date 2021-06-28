16 Calls from Landline Beneath Florida Condo Rubble, Only Eerie Static

(WPLG) Jake Samuelson and his family have received 16 phone calls from his grandparent's landline from beneath Florida's Champlain Tower South condo that collapsed shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday. The only sound the family hears is static.

WPLG Local 10, Screenshot

Arnie (87) and Myriam (81) Notkin lived in apartment 302 of the collapsed south tower. The couple had a landline that was located right next to their bed. That landline has made 16 calls to Jake's mother's home. The first call came at nearly 10 p. m. Thursday. 15 more came in on Friday morning. When the family answers, all they hear is static coming from the other end.

WPLG Local 10, Screenshot

The Notkin family has tried to call the grandparent's number, but all they get when they do is a busy signal.

WPLG Local 10, Screenshot

We are trying to rationalize what is happening here, we are trying to get answers. -Jake Samuelson in a statement to WPLG Local 10 News

The eerie calls have been reported to authorities but the family has received no additional information. Arnie and Myriam are still missing.

Many family members of residents who lived in the collapsed Champlain South Tower have given up hope of authorities finding anyone alive. Authorities have also issued a statement asking families to prepare themselves for the possibility of bad news.

The current death toll from the 12-story building tragedy is currently at 11. The extensive rescue operation continues and will for many days to come. 55 of the condo's 136 collapsed last week.

Reports have surfaced from the Miami-Dade County inspections suggesting major structural issues with the building, especially near the pool area.

