Nine Ways You Can Help Victims and Volunteers of Florida Building Collapse

As we all see the heartbreaking video and pictures of the tragic Surfside, Florida building collapse day after day, it can lead to a pretty helpless feeling. We all want to help the families and the volunteers but, it can hard figuring out what to do. Here are a few ways we can all step up for these folks who seriously need our help.

One thing to be very aware of in situations like this is that scammers love to use our emotions against us. Tragedies like the Florida building collapse always bring out the scammers so please, be very cautious where and to whom you make a donation. Double and triple check to make certain the person or organization is legitimate.

You can look into an organization to check its legitimacy and to make sure it's in good standing at naag.org.

According to WDSU, since Thursday (06/24/21) an estimated "55 condominiums fell to the ground, most of them with residents asleep inside."

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

How To Help Victims and Volunteers of Florida Building Collapse

Both victims of the collapse and the volunteers who are working tirelessly sifting through the rubble to find missing loved ones are in need of help.

Many people are displaced and are in need of a safe place to stay. Other items such as phone chargers, sheets, pillows, food, and water for victims and volunteers are needed as well.

There are a few ways to help by way of monetary donations or goods needed.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Below are nine different ways you can lend a hand from WDSU.com.

The American Red Cross - The American Red Cross is helping displaced Florida residents find safe places to stay, as well as offering emotional and spiritual support to survivors of the collapse.

Direct Relief and The Miami HEAT - the organization Direct Relief has partnered with The Miami HEAT to collect donations to help to provide health care for survivors and much-needed equipment for first responders.

ATJC Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center - WDSU.com reports the ATJC "is collecting donations for individuals and families impacted by the collapse. The organization is asking for items including sheets, pillows, phone chargers, and snack food."

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

GoFundMe - An official, verified GoFundMe page has been set up for donations. From GoFundMe "The fundraisers below have been verified and are backed by the GoFundMe Guarantee, ensuring all funds on this page will go to those affected by the Surfside condo collapse."

Supportsurfside.org - City officials have set up a page to collect donations to help those impacted by the collapse.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In addition to monetary donations, you can also donate meals to help feed victims and volunteers through any of the organizations below.

Food Rescue U.S. - Currently operating in Miami providing food to evacuees.

World Central Kitchen - World Central Kitchen is in Surfside feeding victims and volunteers a hot meal, which in times like these can mean everything.

There is also a need for help with transportation.

Salvation Army U.S.A. - The Salvation Army is helping to assist those impacted by the building collapse with transportation costs including "helping individuals who need to make funeral arrangements or travel to Florida" according to WDSU.com.