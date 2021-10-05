$20.75 Million Jackpot Ticket Sold in Houston

LAST JACKPOT TICKET SOLD IN VICTORIA:

From the research I did, I found that the last jackpot paid out in Victoria was last October! It wasn't on a Lotto game but a Scratch ticket. An anonymous man won a Top Prize of $250,000 on a $10 scratch-off. It was the $10 ticket Cool Riches and what do you know it was #1 on the roll, for those of you who believe that the lower ticket numbers are better. It was purchased at the Snax Max at the corner of Navarro and Mockingbird.

WINNING TICKET SOLD IN HOUSTON:

This past Saturday a winning Lotto Texas ticket worth an estimated annuitized $20.75 million was sold in Houston Officials say the ticket for the October 2 drawing was purchased at BFM Food Mart, located at 5825 Bellaire Blvd, just in case you were in Houston this past weekend. Why is it that all big jackpot tickets are sold at inconspicuous convenience stores?

The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn: 1-9-14-23-29-41. Officials say the cash value option was selected at the time of purchase, and the claimant will receive $16,185,915.40 before taxes. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize. The Prize has not been claimed yet. The next Texas Lotto drawing will take place on 10/06/21 with an estimated jackpot of $5.25 million.

A WINNING LOTTERY SCRATCH-OFF FOUND IN THE TRASH

Just two weeks ago, a Victoria woman found a $200.00 winning lottery ticket in the trash can at the Splash N Dash carwash at the corner of Navarro & Red River.

