I can only imagine how excited some Texas people would be if they ran into this Saved by the Bell celebrity in one of our Lone Star state Buc-ee's locations.

Recently, we shared a story of a Lenny Kravitz sighting at the Daytona Beach, Florida Buc-ee's location, which you can read about here. Yes, we wish that visit had occurred at a Buc-ee's closer to us--like in Terrell, Texas, for example

This time though, it was at a Buc-ee's in Athens, Alabama on April 12 where Alabama resident MJ Johnson and her 10-year-old daughter had the delightful surprise of running into Saved by the Bell star, Elizabeth Berkley (aka 'Jessie Spano').

Johnson told MySA.com she was shopping with her daughters when she spotted the Saved by the Bell star who was trying on cowgirl hats that matched the bright pink vest she was wearing.

She said it was the vest that initially got her attention. It was when the star looked up to take a selfie in her hat that she realized who she was.

Photo courtesy of MJ Johnson Photo courtesy of MJ Johnson loading...

Isn't it nice when our favorite celebrities from childhood turn out to be kind people in real life?

Johnson said she was initially nervous to approach the star, but eventually approached her and asked if she'd mind taking a photo with her daughter. Berkley agreed, knelt near her daughter, and said 'Hi, my name is Elizabeth.'

Johnson told MySA.com that after taking the photo, they thanked Berkley and she said 'no problem.'

She was 'very, very sweet.'

I had the chance to chat with MJ on Facebook earlier today to request permission to share the photo of her encounter with Berkley at Buc-ee's, which she kindly granted. I also asked her about the experience. She said:

'It was a great experience, she was someone I watched growing up, part of my childhood and she didn’t disappoint.'

If you'd like to see the post that MJ Johnson shared on Facebook and read the many sweet comments that were left regarding the experience, you can check that out here.

