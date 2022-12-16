The 2022 Google Trends for Tyler, Texas Are Very Unusual

We’ve almost made it to the end of another year; it’s had its ups and downs, but we’ve all managed to make it through the chaos. At the end of the year Google always puts together a list of some of the top trends in your area and this year the results are very strange. Which is why I had to share with you the 2022 Google trends for Tyler, Texas.

The Top Trending Animal in Tyler, Texas for 2022 Was...

I’ve never heard of this animal or even these words put together in a sentence but the top trending animal in Tyler for 2022 was a deer head chihuahua. This just makes me want to use Google and find out what this is and what it looks like.

Top “Near Me” Searches in 2022 for Tyler, TX Was...

This one doesn’t shock me as we tied with Juneau, Alaska as the only places that had brewery as a top trending “Near Me” search this year. Cheers!

One other “Near Me” search trend that we had in Tyler for 2022 was walking trails, so many people are looking to get some exercise.

Top Trending Recipe for Tyler, TX in 2022 Was...

I’ve never had this homemade but I am a little curious to try it now. The top trending recipe for Tyler in 2022 was Thousand Island dressing.

Top Trending Music Genre in Tyler, TX Was...

This is not a giant surprise that Country music came in at #1.

We are wishing you nothing but the best in 2023!

