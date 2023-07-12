The ’24 All Star Game is Coming to Texas, Thank God for Domes

The '23 MLB All Star Game played out last night in Seattle, WA. with the National League winning the "Midsummer Classic" 3-2. Some good news as we look forward to next years event, baseball fans, we won't have to travel too far to attend. It's coming back to Texas.

This year our Texas teams (Rangers and Astros) sent a total of nine players to the exhibition game. So it's fitting that Major League Baseball will make it easier for our All-Stars next year.

Texas Rangers '23 All-Stars: Nathan Eovaldi, RHP; Adolis García (starter), OF; Jonah Heim (starter), C; Josh Jung (starter), 3B; Corey Seager (starter), SS; Marcus Semien (starter), 2B

Houston Astros '23 All-Stars: Yordan Alvarez, OF; Framber Valdez, LHP; Kyle Tucker, OF

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington. This will be the first time Arlington has hosted the All-Star Game at the new park which just opened in July '20. And the first time since Ivan Rodriguez started behind the plate at The Ballpark in Arlington in 1995.

"Major League Baseball is pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Rangers and the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, which presented a robust bid for All-Star Week," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as terrific host for the 2020 Postseason, including the World Series. We are excited to once again feature Baseball’s newest ballpark on a global stage next summer."

The Rangers head into the second half of this season as one of the best teams in baseball. They're currently in first place in the AL West with 52 wins.

