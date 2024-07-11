Texas can be whatever you want it to be. If you’re looking for a beach vacation with a stop into Buc-ee's you can make that happen. If you want to visit a bigger city for shopping, restaurants, and professional sports, you can do that too. But if you’re wanting to relax and get away from the stress of work and emails and meetings, you can find that in Texas, and that might be the most fun in my opinion.

While Texas has something for everyone, you really need to slow down and enjoy all the beauty that Texas has to offer. And one of the best places to make that happen could be in one of these amazing dome glamping rentals that are available in Hubbard, Texas. While I haven’t had the chance to visit here myself, it’s the pictures that have me wanting to spend a week here with so much natural beauty to go along with the modern amenities that are offered.

Where is This Dome Camping Experience in Texas

I found this place online and the place looked so relaxing and fun I had to share the pictures with you. The pictures below were posted by the host Blue Moon Camping TX and show their presidential glamping dome. It holds up to 6 people and is west of Navarro Mills Lake and south of Dallas. The current cost is about $150 per night.

Let’s See Pictures of This Dome Rental in Texas

Here is a look of this very relaxing and peaceful dome rental that is available for rent.

Epic Dome Camping Just South of Dallas This dome rental would be so much fun! Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins