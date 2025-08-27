Remember when you could always find someplace to eat or shop at any hour of the day? Ahh, yes. The good ol' days, back in 2019.

So, yeah, folks who enjoy grocery shopping after midnight or eating fast food at 2 a.m., all got screwed thanks to COVID. World economies will probably recover, but you're opportunity to drunkenly stuff your face never will. Well, it'll never be the same, that's for sure.

The Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Tyler, TX

The worldwide pandemic showed stores like Walmart that they don't need to stay open 24/7, thus eliminating major operating costs, like leaving lights on and paying employee graveyard shift pay.

Get our free mobile app

Thankfully, we've still got two chains here in the Rose City that still offer late-night dining. Hopefully, neither company ever changes that policy.

WHATABURGER.

I still remember my first Whataburger. I'd just moved to Texas in 1999 and got a job as a stocker at Brookshire Bros., the stock crew took me out after work for the best 4 a.m. burger of my life. Whataburger is still open 24 hours a day.

With over a dozen Tyler locations, you won't have a hard time finding the nearest one to you.

IHOP

Formerly known as The International House of Pancakes, this delicious breakfast diner is one of America's favorites, offering food 24 hours a day. They've got delicious and consistent traditional breakfast options, just about any type of pancake or waffle you can imagine, and good coffee too.

There are three Tyler locations: 115 West Southwest Loop 323, 209 S SW Loop 323, and 115 W SW Loop 323. Basically, just drive around the Loop till you see one.

If you know of another restaurant in Tyler serving delicious food 24 hours a day, please let me know in the comments.