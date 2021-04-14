3 Cool Texas Events Coming Up That You Gotta Try

Ready for a quick road trip?

via GIPHY

If you are itching to get out of the house and go do something fun, I have three things you gotta check out! I'm talking about a taco and margarita festival and an art and wine walk in April, plus a pancakes and booze art show in July. All three of these events aren't too far away from us, most are less than a two-hour drive from East Texas. SCORE!

The first event you've gotta try is the Art and Wine Walk in downtown Plano on Saturday, April 24th. Tickets are anywhere from $15 to $30 bucks each. They will give you a map of the 15 participating businesses where you can stop in, sample some wine, and take in the breathtaking art. You might even find a piece that you want to purchase and take home with you.

The second event is also on Saturday, April 24th, from 12 pm to 8 pm, but it's Fort Worth. It's the Taco & Margarita Festival. They had me at tacos. And margaritas. The VIP section will run you $1,000 a table but you can buy tickets for regular sampling and VIP sampling. If you want to go but don't want to sample anything, admission is $20.

The third cool event I found out about is Pancakes & Booze. This is an event where you will get "endless pancakes" while taking in a unique art show. Apparently, these particular pop-ups are getting pretty popular all across the country. This event in Dallas was originally set to happen on April 17th but it was postponed until July 17th at 6 pm. If you are bummed that you will miss this one in July, there are other pop-up pancake and booze events scheduled for Houston and again in Dallas during the month of November.

LOOK: A history of Black representation in movies