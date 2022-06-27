4-month-old Domino Is Going To Be Adopted, Will You Adopt Him First

Get our free mobile app

Domino is simply the cutest four-month-old puppy. Thanks to his innocent looks he is definitely not going to have any trouble findinng a new home real soon. The thing is, you've got to act fast in order to adopt this guy.

Domino is pure white with some pretty distinctive markings. He's got black spots his eyes and ears, on his right side and back near his tail. He currently weighs about twenty pounds and he is going to be a large breed of dog when he's fully grown.

This retriever/Laborador mix has been fully vetted and is ready to start the next chapter in his young life and that is with you and your family. Gayle Helms, Pets Fur People's executive director feels that Domino would fit in to any family that has children.

Once adopted, Domino will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Domino call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

