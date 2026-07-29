Toys R Us is Returning to Tyler, Texas…for a Limited Time
(Tyler, Texas) - For many of us Gen-Xers like myself, Toys R Us holds a special place in our hearts. It was a thrill to walk into the store to pick out a new toy or the latest video game. I still remember picking up games for my Sega Genesis at Toys R Us in Tyler.
I'd have to pull the card from the sleeve, pay for it, then walk over to the window to pick it up and take it home. As a toy collector, I still visited the store on Loop 323 from time to time to see if any new Transformers came in or to find something new for my PlayStation 3. I picked up a lot of stuff when they closed in 2017.
Where the Toys R Us Pop-Up Will Be Located
I let out a bit of a squeal when I saw the headline about Toys R Us returning to Tyler (CBS 19). Yes, the highly popular, and highly missed, toy store is coming back to East Texas...for the holiday season. A pop-up store is opening inside Broadway Square Mall in November with a grand opening date coming soon.
It'll be in the current Lululemon store once it moves to its new store in the mall. It's not known if this will be a full blown store like we remember. It does promise to let us relive the time we once had shopping for our favorite toy.
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We Still Remember the Toys R Us Theme Song
I don't want to grow up, I'm a Toys R Us kid. They got a million toys at Toys R Us that I can play with. I don't wanna grow up, I'm a Toys R Us kid. They got the best for so much less, it'll really flip your lid. From bikes to trains to video games, It's the biggest toy store there is (gee whiz!) I don't wanna grow up, cause baby if I did, I couldn't be a Toys R Us kid. More games, more toys, oh boy! I wanna be a Toys R Us kid!
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