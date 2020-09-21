$44 Million Up for Grabs with Lotto Texas

The largest jackpot in 10 years has yet to be won.

According to the Texas Lottery, the Lotto Texas jackpot has climbed up to $44 million.

There were no winners from the Saturday drawing, and the next drawing will occur on Wednesday at 10:12 p.m. CT. The advertised $44 million Lotto Texas jackpot for Saturday night is the largest since a $97 million jackpot winning ticket for the May 29, 2010 drawing which was won by a Dallas resident.

LotteryPost.com lists the Lotto Texas as the 3rd largest in the world currently, and #1 in North America. I'm not sure about you, but I'm convinced enough to play.

How to Play: Get a Lotto Texas playslip from your favorite Texas Lottery® retailer and select six (6) numbers from 1 to 54 in the play area of the playboard or mark the "QP" box and the terminal will select your six (6) numbers. OR, simply ask your lottery retailer for a "Quick Pick" and the terminal will pick all your numbers!

Like the saying goes, "You can't win if you don't play!"

In 2020 there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15.

BRB, heading out to buy a ticket!