4th Annual Fun Day in Tyler, Texas Set For August 7

The Daryl L. Davis Youth Foundation is gearing up to host the 4th Annual Fund Day at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler, Texas Saturday, August 7.

Back to school is right around the corner and this is a great send off for all of the students in Smith County. Fun Day is free to public and it will be a day filled with fun, food, fishing, Bible study and fellowship. The Daryl L. Davis Foundation's moto is "caring for our kid, our future of tomorrow. This is not the only event that the foundation has. Year round you can find Daryl Davis giving back to the community with different fundraisers and activities that help build stronger communities and well rounded children.

The purpose of the Daryl L. Davis Youth Foundation is to provide both secular and faith-based mentoring programs that impart moral and spiritual life skills principles into the minds hearts of at-risk youth who may need direction and a sense of awareness to live a purposeful and productive life within our society. There is an identity crisis happening in today’s society. Young people are numb to the reality of who they truly are because they are held captive by the ideology and conditioning of a culture that does not care about their growth and development. The Daryl L. Davis Youth Foundation strives to help young people find who they really are.

You don't have to register for this event. All you have to do is show up to the Glass Recreation Center, located at 501 W. 32nd Street in Tyler, on Saturday, August 7. The event will run from 9:00am - 5:00pm and as I stated earlier it is free to the public. Make plans to bring the children in your life to this life changing event.