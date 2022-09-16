North Texas Giving Day is coming up on September 22--although you can give now if you'd like.

This means that your donation will be doubled! That's one of the reasons this day is so important. And one of my favorite non-profits in East Texas is The Pegasus Project.

There's so much to love about horses. Even for those who aren't riders, most of us can appreciate the beauty and gracefulness of these noble animals. Those who are devoted “horse people,” know that horses are intuitive, sensitive, and therapeutic companions.

Australian poet Pam Brown said, “horses lend us the wings we lack.” So, when they are mistreated, it is heartbreaking.

Get our free mobile app

Thankfully, there is a group of caring people in East Texas whose mission is to give those wings back to the horses who have been abused or neglected.

The Pegasus Project is a nonprofit group located on 95 beautiful acres near Ben Wheeler, Texas.

The founders, Allyson and Mike DeCanio, along with the entire Pegasus team, are committed to working alongside other organizations for animal welfare, responding to complaints about horse cruelty, investigating, and rescuing those horses who are in need. The horses are then given rest and a sanctuary where they are loved back to health, retrained as needed, and made ready to find their forever homes.

Happily, they are achieving success in their mission. According to The Pegasus Project website, “nearly all of the horses [they] have rescued have been able to return to normal lives.”

Good news, indeed.

And they need our help on September 22-- North Texas Giving Day means your donation will be doubled!

Just visit NorthTexasGivingDay.org. I've gone ahead and searched for The Pegasus Project for you. Just click and donate! And THANK YOU.

If you have a passion for animals, and especially horses, there are various ways you can help The Pegasus Project in its mission. Whether you'd like to make a tax-deductible donation before the first of the year or even give hands-on help at the ranch, learn more at http://www.mypegasusproject.org/home.html. You can also see the horses currently up for adoption.

Not only can your help give horses back their wings, but it can also help them learn to fly again.

This Weekend Only Adoption Fees Waived for These Beautiful Dogs in Tyler, TX Bob Barker famously closed out every episode of "The Price is Right" reminding us to help control the pet population and have our pets spayed or neutered. The truth is there are too many dogs and cats, overpopulation is a real problem here in Tyler, TX and beyond.

This weekend Smith County Animal Control & Services is waiving adoption fees for everyone.

GRAPHIC Photos from Africa Safari Here is a look at a lion feeding on a buffalo.