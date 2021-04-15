East Texas Giving Day 2021

East Texas non-profits have really stepped up to help out those in need in our area during the pandemic and during times of natural disasters and when help is needed. Many families are turning to these organizations for food, shelter, clothing, utility expense assistance and other services, so that they can just survive.

With many donations still down due the ongoing pandemic, non-profits need our help now more than ever. You can truly help to change the face of our community and better our citizens by supporting these organizations during East Texas Giving Day.

On Tuesday, April 27th you can support any of the 258 organizations by making a donation on East Texas Giving Day. A day that calls your attention to the need to support and donate money to local non-profit organization(s) that you believe in and support.

The purpose of 'East Texas Day of Giving' is to bring the entire East Texas region together on a single day, as a single community and shine the light on the need of raising money and spreading awareness of the many non-profits throughout the 32 counties in East Texas. Donors may give online to one of the 258 specific organizations or to a general fund that will be divided up. Some specific groups have matching funds available to them, so help them reach that goal to receive those matching funds.

East Texas Giving Day happens for 18 hours only - Tuesday, April 27th from 6 a.m. to midnight. Visit East Texas Giving Day and support a local non-profit organization.

East Texas Communities Foundation via Facebook