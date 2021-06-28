Get our free mobile app

I am a proud citizen of the United States of America. I vote, I go to church, I pay my taxes, and I follow the law of the land for the most part. However, I feel like I may have kicked a hornet's nest with a question that I posted to my personal Facebook page this morning. If you missed it, I asked, 'With the 4th of July coming up... if our forefathers could see us today, what would have them rolling over in their graves?'

I was hoping to have a little bit of fun with this, but nope! Folks came out of the gate swinging. Even though I did get a few laughs from my idea that they wouldn't understand why they weren't allowed to be called our 'forefathers' anymore.

Here are just a few of the responses I got...

Tommy Williams

Founding Folks? Actually, it’s not funny! I’m just glad I’m at an age where I won’t live long enough to see how it ends!!

Ray Bone Merrow

The amount of control the government has over not only the states but the American people. They would probably be stacking bodies with tyranny that is going on in the government today.

Martha Belchic-Loeb

Lack of nuclear families.

David D. Knight

Just about anything going on within BOTH parties... cancel culture... you name it.

Mike Dooley

Two things can turn this Country around!! Divine intervention and a revolution!! The first won't happen when we are killing unborn babies!!! The second won't happen because people want someone else to fix the problem.

Katy Mead

That we want to hold them accountable for the land they stole and the legacy of genocide they instilled.

Ashley Peters

Megan Thee Stallion!

Geof DeWerff

The self-serving way politicians behave; both sides of the fence.

Leigh Santoro

The politicians took God out of our country.

Debbie Hoover Sempter

I'm sure the entire Congress would be on trial for treason.

Mary Beth Tucker

The thought that we can’t remember how Ellis Island worked... they’re rolling, alright.

I've tried to include a wide array of responses, but we'd still love to hear from you with yours!

