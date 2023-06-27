Be Aware That Fireworks Can Trigger PTSD For East Texas Veterans

Get our free mobile app

Shooting off fireworks in Smith County, Texas this 4th Of July will be a lot of fun for many people throughout the county, but it can also be terrifying for others and bring up some pretty traumatic memories.

As the fireworks go off in our county neighborhoods, those loud explosions could trigger and cause some disturbing images and thoughts to return to the minds of our veterans and active military who are home for the holiday and may have PTSD. We don't often think about this affecting our neighbors but it can.

While talking with a co-worker here in the radio station office, she reminded me that veterans and military members are often affected by the 4th of July fireworks. Something I had never really considered or thought about. These men and women who served our country with honor and dignity, with many of them doing it in a wartime setting, were often exposed to loud and awful sounds that continue to affect them to this day. When they experience or hear a loud boom or explosion it can take them back to that place and time.

Be Considerate - Talk To And Inform Your Neighbors Of Your Intentions

PTSD can be traumatic for some people. So if you live in an unincorporated neighborhood and are thinking about shooting off fireworks this 4th of July or during the weekend, know who your neighbors are and a little bit about them. Especially if they are a veteran or are in the military, think about them. Let them know when you plan to set off your fireworks or find another location to set them off and light up the sky somewhere else.

Then you could take it a step further by asking them to join in on the celebration and be a part of your gathering and celebrate the 4th of July together if they're comfortable with it.

Texas DMV Denies These Personalized License Plates Vanity (or personalized) license plates on vehicles can be fun and whimsical. Some owners get very creative when it comes to the right combination of letters and numbers to get their message across in those precious seven characters or less. However, the State of Texas didn't approve the requests to have these personalized plates printed.

Texas Cities And Towns That Will Make That Young Teenager In You Laugh A Bit Yeah, we're tapping into our less mature side with this one and letting that inner teenage boy laugh a little more at these Texas town names that sound a little dirty or perverted.

Only The Truest East Texan Can Get Through This 'Jeopardy!' Game We took one of America's most popular game shows and put an East Texas spin on it. Scroll slowly through the answer so you don't reveal the question too early! Good luck, sorry there's no money to be won, just bragging rights on how many you get right!