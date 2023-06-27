Be Aware That Fireworks Can Trigger PTSD For East Texas Veterans
Shooting off fireworks in Smith County, Texas this 4th Of July will be a lot of fun for many people throughout the county, but it can also be terrifying for others and bring up some pretty traumatic memories.
As the fireworks go off in our county neighborhoods, those loud explosions could trigger and cause some disturbing images and thoughts to return to the minds of our veterans and active military who are home for the holiday and may have PTSD. We don't often think about this affecting our neighbors but it can.
While talking with a co-worker here in the radio station office, she reminded me that veterans and military members are often affected by the 4th of July fireworks. Something I had never really considered or thought about. These men and women who served our country with honor and dignity, with many of them doing it in a wartime setting, were often exposed to loud and awful sounds that continue to affect them to this day. When they experience or hear a loud boom or explosion it can take them back to that place and time.
Be Considerate - Talk To And Inform Your Neighbors Of Your Intentions
PTSD can be traumatic for some people. So if you live in an unincorporated neighborhood and are thinking about shooting off fireworks this 4th of July or during the weekend, know who your neighbors are and a little bit about them. Especially if they are a veteran or are in the military, think about them. Let them know when you plan to set off your fireworks or find another location to set them off and light up the sky somewhere else.
Then you could take it a step further by asking them to join in on the celebration and be a part of your gathering and celebrate the 4th of July together if they're comfortable with it.