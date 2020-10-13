5 Little Known Uses for Vicks VaporRub

I swear my mom lived for this stuff! The first sign of a cough or cold and it was under my nose and on the chest.

The chances are right now you, yourself, have a jar of the tried and true Vicks VaporRub sitting in your medicine chest or linen closet. It's pretty much a staple of the cold and flu season stockpile in most homes, but did you know that it's more than just a cure all for the common cold?

In case you've been living under a rock, the mentholated ointment made by Procter & Gamble has been around for 125 years. Originally made by North Carolina pharmacist Lunsford Richardson to treat his son’s croup, users have found other ways to put the salve to work.

Neosporin replacement-

This has happened more than once to me actually. You cut yourself and need that little antibiotic under the band-aid, and of course you're out. According to Home Hacks, use VapoRub as a replacement. Just spread a thin layer around the wounded area. It will help protect against germs and bacteria, and speed up the healing process.

Repelling mosquitoes-

Yes really! Apparently the camphor oil found in Vicks VapoRub repels certain species of mosquitoes. It's said to work with other pesky bugs as well. The strong scent will deter bugs from annoying you.

Training your pets-

If your pet has a favorite area they like to mark their territory or scratch, Vicks VaporRub may be just what your need. The strong scent of Vicks VapoRub keeps your fur babies from urinating on or scratching up furniture. Just dab a small amount of the salve on the area you want to protect. DO NOT PUT IT DIRECTLY ON YOUR PET.

Relieve earaches-

I have heard this one before, but wasn't quite sure. According to Home Hacks, Vicks VaporRub will actually ease painful earaches. Simply put a small amount of VapoRub on a cotton ball and put it in your ear for several hours. You can repeat this a throughout the day. Continue until the pain is gone. It will also reduce any chance of infection.

Fading stretch marks-

So this is interesting and really cool. We aren't saying its a surefire way to get rid of the stubborn lines, but it's worth a shot. A inexpensive shot. The ingredients in Vicks, eucalyptus oil, cedar leaf oil, petrolatum, camphor, and turpentine oil, all work together to soften your skin and make those lines less noticeable. It will increase the moisture in your skin as well.

Who knew one little jar, that starts around $6, could do so much? You're welcome.