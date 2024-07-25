See Some of the Record Setting Fish Caught in Texas This Year

We talk all the time about some of the fun things to do while you’re in Texas. There are so many options but I’m not sure there is anything better than spending your day with a line in the water just hoping to feel that tug on the line from a fish and then the reel fun begins as you try to land that fish. While I am an average angler, there are some good ones in Texas that have landed some big fish so far in 2024.

Every time you go fishing of course you want to catch a big fish so you can take pictures and brag to friends and family, but even if you don’t catch anything it’s always fun spending time near the water. And it’s just like everything else in life, the more practice you put in the better you’re going to get at fishing. It just takes practice and patience.

If You Really Want to Land a Big Texas Fish...

If your goal is to catch a gigantic fish, just know that it’s going to take time and research. Those big fish aren’t just going to jump on your line. You will need to know where to go and what to fish for, you’re also going to want to know what kind of bait is best to bring in that big fish you want. It will take effort, but you can do it!

Let’s Look at Big Fish Already Caught in 2024

Here is a look at some of the big fish that have been caught already this year. Showing proof that you can land a big Texas fish too.

