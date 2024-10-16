One of Texas’ Favorite Gas Stations Will Now Be Closing 400+ Stores

I know my fellow Texans love Allsup's burritos and Beaver Nuggets from Buc-ee's, but for my money, I'd take a 7-Eleven taquito over both. No need to throw fists over it, my friends.

It does look like I'll have fewer opportunities to enjoy those delicious taquitos on my next road trip as 7-Eleven has announced plans to close over 400 locations across North America, including in Texas.

From CNN:

Seven & I Holdings, the chain’s Japan-based parent company, revealed in an earnings report Thursday that 444 locations of 7-Eleven are shutting down because of a variety of issues, including slowing sales, declining traffic, inflationary pressures and a decrease in cigarette purchases.

Chances are you and I both will still have plenty of chances at a Big Gulp, the chain currently operates more than 13,000 stores across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The planned closures come to about 3% of its portfolio.

The company cites a reduction in foot traffic, but a bigger problem for its bottom line is a big decrease in cigarette purchases, "which was once the largest sales category for convenience stores, has fallen 26% since 2019. A marked shift in sales to other nicotine products, like Zyn, hasn’t made up the difference."

The company also has revealed plans to increase its focus on food, which is now the highest sales category and a top draw for customers.

Texas is currently home to the most 7-Eleven stores in the country with over 1,400 operating in The Lone Star State alone. This accounts for approximately 15% of their stores.

