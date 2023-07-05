7 of Texas’ Finest Release ‘God Blessed Texas’ Update for 30th Anniversary

This is good, y'all. It's what we've been waiting for for 30 years. It was on July 17, 1993, iconic anthem "God Blessed Texas" was released. I lived in Idaho at the time and, by God, we loved it up there.

Get our free mobile app

“This song made me proud to be from Texas. I discovered my love for country music right as this song was released and I watched the video a thousand times. So this is truly a full circle moment for me." - Randy Rogers.

The song was written by Porter Howell and Brady Seals and originally released by Little Texas. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of its release, a tribute version, which features seven of The Lone Star State's most talented ever assembled for a single song, is set for release later this month.

The new track features Randy Rogers, Casey Donahew, Josh Abbott, Aaron Watson, Rodney Crowell, Kevin Fowler, and Pat Green all joining forces.

Casey Donahew says of the tune, “Like many other Texans, this song is part of my DNA.” I wish I had written it. What an honor to be asked to collaborate on the new version. I have toured all 50 states and I can say one thing for certain, God definitely blessed TEXAS”.

“I've seen a lot of places, I've been around the world

I've seen some pretty faces, been with some beautiful girls

After all I've witnessed, one thing still amazes me

Just like a miracle, you have to see to believe

'Cause God blessed Texas with His own hand

Brought down angels from the Promised Land

He gave them a place where they could dance

If you wanna see Heaven, brother, here's your chance

I've been sent to spread the message

'God blessed Texas'

First He lit the sunshine, then He made the water deep

Then He gave us moonlight for all the world to see

Well, everybody knows that the Lord works in mysterious ways

He took a rest, then on the very next day

The new music will be available Friday July 14th for download and streaming and can be pre-saved at https://smithmusic.ffm.to/662582966121.

Good blessed Texas!

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to stream Cody Johnson, Whiskey Myers, Koe Wetzel, Flatland Cavalry, Shane Smith & The Saints and all the rest of your favorites without commercial interruption. Be sure to give my podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download everywhere that fine podcasts can be found.

The Top 10 States Moving to Texas May Surprise You Folks in Texas are well known for our warm hospitality and friendly nature. It's no surprise that visitors tend to take well to our welcoming atmosphere. Add in our massive size and booming economy it's understandable why Texas cities are seeing a big influx of people.