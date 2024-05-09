Here it is--the Ultimate Texas Bucket List of all the things people must experience in the Lone Star State.

So, I was born and raised here. I was born in Temple, Texas, lived in Austin, Texas, moved to Tyler, Texas, and even went to college in Abilene, Texas. I'm a very native Texan. Even so, there is still so much to do and see here in Texas and I've made it my goal to cross off every single experience on this list.

I'm curious how many of these things you've had the opportunity to see or do--whether you're a native Texan or not. And if you're NOT a native Texan and have only been here for a relatively short time, you may find this to be a helpful guide on your journey to becoming a naturalized citizen of the Lone Star State. (Also, welcome!)

Thanks to quite an enjoyable read from AGirlFromTX.com, you can get ALL kinds of ideas of things to do and places to see in Texas.

I'm downright inspired to start systematically checking them off the list. Granted, some of these things I've done once. I do some of these things, like eating Tex-Mex, as often as possible. Others are things and places I've yet to do. And in some cases, I'd never even HEARD of these things.

Next time I take a road trip, I'll use this checklist. And for the record, there are FIFTY ideas on the full list, which we'll link to below.

And now, here's a quick and helpful tour of The Ultimate Texas Bucket List:

The Ultimate Texas Bucket List: 30 Must-Do's in the Lone Star State From things to eat to places to see, this list has it all. Next time I am thinking of taking a road trip, which is most of the time, I'll definitely be going back to this list again and again. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

