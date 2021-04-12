A Message to the 10% of East Texas Drivers

The way some people drive in Tyler, and across East Texas, just pisses me off. Some people think that being an a$$hole behind the wheel and not driving properly is the right thing to do.

News flash! It's not.

Over the weekend, me and my girlfriend were getting ready to leave Walmart in Lindale. While we were sitting in the parking spot, a gentleman, and I guess his son, come across the parking lanes on our driver's side into the driving lane in front of us. He stops, backs up, then proceeds to cross back over the parking lanes on our passenger side, coming within inches of hitting her car, then turning down the driving lane. What was the point of that?

As we're leaving, another car comes zipping across the parking lot out of view of us because they're blocked by a parked vehicle and again almost hits us.

This is where my rant begins. Have some damn courtesy when you're traversing a parking lot. Just because there are a ton of empty spots on the back portion of the parking doesn't mean you can drive willy nilly across it. There are lanes for a reason, just like on the highway. Please use them. It's a nuisance and a giant headache having to dodge you when all I want to do it pick up some groceries. Stop it and use the lanes like you are suppossed to.

Once we leave the parking lot and start heading home, I get it, you're in a hurry. You hate red lights. I don't like getting stopped by them, either. But guess what, on a packed South Broadway, weaving in and out of 40 mph traffic because you want to drive 60 mph to avoid hitting a red light doesn't make anything any easier for you or anyone else commuting around you.

Another pointer, stay out of the right lane if you want to go fast. There is an intersection or a business to turn into just about every 75 yards or so. All you're gonna do is start and stop the whole time.

When you come to an intersection, and traffic is backed up into the intersection, and you have a green light, you can't move into the intersection. If that light turns red, you are blocking the other lanes and they can't go on their green light. We all learned that the first day of Driver's Ed. YOU CAN NOT BLOCK AN INTERSECTION.

TURN YOUR HIGH BEAMS OFF. Why are half the drivers, in the middle of town, driving with their high beams on? You're on Loop 323, not County Road 498, turn them off. Especially with those newer LED headlights, you're hindering the vision of everyone in front of you.

And for God's sake, just have half a piece of patience. Blowing through a light isn't going to get you to your destination any faster. You've just exchanged one massive piece of traffic for another. Now you're at the back of that pack of traffic that'll just slow you down instead of being in the front if you had just waited.

Most importantly, even if traffic is at a crawl, GET THE HELL OFF YOUR PHONE! I will say it again, GET THE HELL OFF YOUR PHONE! Not today, not tomorrow, not a month from now but at some point you are going to kill someone. Do you really want to spend the rest of your life in prison because you were texting your friend about where to meet? No. GET THE HELL OFF YOUR PHONE!

I'm not apologizing for this rant because you, the bad driver, are making the overcrowded situation on South Broadway, or any other East Texas city road, 1,000 times worse. Go back to driver's ed and relearn everything you've chosen to forget. You are going to get someone, or a family member, seriously hurt or even killed because of your idiotic and dangerous driving.