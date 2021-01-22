A Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift For Your Man, Exotic Meats Bouquet

Let's be honest, men are just not that worried about presents for Valentine's Day. That's not to say we wouldn't appreciate a gift, because we certainly would, it's just not the biggest deal for us guys. But what is the old saying about the fastest way to a man's heart, it's through his stomach.

I can say, without a doubt, that I would be all kinds of goo goo if I received this gift from my significant other, a bouquet of exotic meats. Where's the heart eyes emoji when I need it?

This comes from mancrates.com and it's just like it sounds, a collection of meats in the shape of a flower bouquet. This wonderful gift of goodness includes:

Sopressata Salame

Calabrese Salame

Chorizo Salame

4 Man Crates Exclusive Exotic Jerky Sticks, 2 oz each

Buffalo Whiskey Maple Stick

Wild Boar Honey Bourbon Stick

Elk Garlic Stick

Venison Root Beer Habanero Stick

The bouquet comes in a 23 ounce pilsner glass and will run you $79.99.

If your man if more of jerky connoisseur, this next gift may be more up his alley. It's a heart shaped box filled a multitude of flavors of jerky. Check out what's in it below:

Classic

Garlic

Ghost Pepper

Habanero

Black Pepper

Root Beer

Root Beer Habanero

Whiskey Maple

Honey Bourbon

Sesame Ginger

This will run you $39.99.

So see ladies, it's not hard to find a good gift for your man. There are many more options available to choose from. Just head over to mancrates.com and see what all they have.