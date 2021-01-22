A Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift For Your Man, Exotic Meats Bouquet
Let's be honest, men are just not that worried about presents for Valentine's Day. That's not to say we wouldn't appreciate a gift, because we certainly would, it's just not the biggest deal for us guys. But what is the old saying about the fastest way to a man's heart, it's through his stomach.
I can say, without a doubt, that I would be all kinds of goo goo if I received this gift from my significant other, a bouquet of exotic meats. Where's the heart eyes emoji when I need it?
This comes from mancrates.com and it's just like it sounds, a collection of meats in the shape of a flower bouquet. This wonderful gift of goodness includes:
- Sopressata Salame
- Calabrese Salame
- Chorizo Salame
- 4 Man Crates Exclusive Exotic Jerky Sticks, 2 oz each
- Buffalo Whiskey Maple Stick
- Wild Boar Honey Bourbon Stick
- Elk Garlic Stick
- Venison Root Beer Habanero Stick
The bouquet comes in a 23 ounce pilsner glass and will run you $79.99.
If your man if more of jerky connoisseur, this next gift may be more up his alley. It's a heart shaped box filled a multitude of flavors of jerky. Check out what's in it below:
- Classic
- Garlic
- Ghost Pepper
- Habanero
- Black Pepper
- Root Beer
- Root Beer Habanero
- Whiskey Maple
- Honey Bourbon
- Sesame Ginger
This will run you $39.99.
So see ladies, it's not hard to find a good gift for your man. There are many more options available to choose from. Just head over to mancrates.com and see what all they have.