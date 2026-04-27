(Lindale, Texas) - Every state has their own laws when it comes to license plates. That's why they all look so different. The combinations of the letters and numbers has to be a certain way. How that plate is displayed matters, too.

Obviously, if you are visiting another state, you don't have to adjust your license plate to fit with their laws. It's understood by other law enforcement that a law isn't being broken. But since we live in Texas, and our vehicles are registered in Texas, we must follow the law or risk getting a ticket.

Is a Front License Plate Required in Texas?

For all of us Texas folks, we are required by law to display a license plate on the back of our vehicle as well as the front. So yes, if you only have one license plate on your vehicle, it is illegal to drive said vehicle. The penalty if pulled over and given a citation is being charged with a misdemeanor and a fine of up to $200 (mysanantonio.com).

As with some laws, there are exceptions. Motorcycles, for instance, only need to have one license plate displayed on the rear of the bike. Trailers, semi-trailers, road tractors, antique or classic vehicles and former military vehicles don't require a front license plate, either.

READ MORE: Is it Illegal to Not Blur Out a License Plate in a Picture or Video in Texas?

One Other Interesting Exception to the License Plate Law in Texas

Some vehicles may not have a way to display a front license plate. I'm making an assumption here but I guess if you bought a foreign car and had it delivered here or it's a very high end luxury vehicle, those may not have front license plate brackets. Again, I'm assuming, so don't take my word on that.

But if that vehicle can't display a front license plate, there is a special sticker that can put on the front windshield (billtrack50.com). You will also have to keep the front license plate somewhere inside the vehicle to show an officer if you're pulled over.

READ MORE: There's a Sneaky Way to Prevent Your Texas License Plate From Being Stolen

The Words That Will Be Rejected for a Texas License Plate We see them a lot more on the roadways of Texas, personalized license plates. While they are clever, there are certain words that will never be approved. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media