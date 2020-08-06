A Quick Six Episodes Kicks Off a New Transformers Trilogy

It's no secret of my fandom for Transformers. They were my favorite toy as a kid and remain a huge favorite of mine in my "adulthood" (yes, the quotes were necessary). I still collect them, I still pop in any of the movies or original 80's cartoon from time to time and just finished season one of the newest installment of my favorite robots in disguise.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The first six episodes of this new trilogy of stories starts with the war on their home planet of Cybertron. Optimus Prime, the reluctant leader of the Autobots, looks to find a way to end the war with the Decepticons, lead by Megatron. This is a different story then what I'm used to in the original 80's cartoon or even the comics. Some characters I have always loved are given some slightly different origins, which I like.

For instance, Bumblebee is an Energon scavenger before joining the Autobots. Ratchet is less of a doctor and more of an engineer. It took a some getting used to just for the fact that's not how those, or other characters, have been introduced in the past. But I like the subtle changes. It gives everything a fresh feel.

We see how Megatron turn from a sinister negotiator to an evil dictator. Megatron and Starscream's relationship is the same underhanded, deceitful and untrustworthy mess it's always been and it's great. We get more time with one of my top 5 Transformers, Shockwave. Fans have always known him as an evil scientist and we get to see more of that here.

I am a little disappointed that Peter Cullen and Frank Welker are not back to voice Optimus Prime and Megatron, respectively, but Jake Foushee as Optimus and Jason Marnocha as Megatron are worthy of the roles.

I'm looking forward to the rest of this trilogy and how it unfolds. Part two will be set on Earth and how the battle continues there. Check out Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege on Netflix right now.