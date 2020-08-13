Everyone Has a Hobby, Right? I Have Two

Hobbies are a great way to express something about your personality. And the great thing about hobbies is that it can be just about any activity. You could play an instrument, maybe you paint, just relax and read a book, or, in my case, collect stuff. I don't collect just any stuff, it's stuff that means a lot to me.

For instance, I collect Transformers. It was my favorite toy as a kid in the 80's. I would always pair them up with my G.I. Joes for some awesome adventures. I have just over 100 figures as of this writing. My collection consists of the original figures from the 80's to the live action movies to the video games and some other items in between.

Something else I've picked up recently is collecting video games. I love playing video games. I started with the Nintendo Entertainment System, which I still have the one me and my sister grew up with and still play, to a Sega Genesis to becoming a Playstation fan.

Back in the mid 2000's, I found the Sega Genesis I grew up with. It was still in it's original box, still worked and had about 30 games. Like an idiot, I sold it. I sold my Playstation 2 around the same time, too, not knowing how retro gaming would make the resurgence it's seeing today.

Well, I'm working on building those collections back up. Right now, I'm just concentrating on the Nintendo and Playstation consoles. I may get around the Sega Genesis but recently I've searched around for the games I had and man are they expensive. We'll see how that goes.

I fell in love with PlayStation by playing Final Fantasy VII and Metal Gear Solid. Since then, I've owned every PlayStation console. I still have my Playstation 3 hooked up in the bedroom along with a Playstation 2. I have a PlayStation 1 and Nintendo hooked up to an old school TV in my living room.

I'm not gonna be one of those collectors that has to have a complete game collection. I don't have room for 2,000 plus games, I just want to add the ones I loved playing and some I was interested in but never got around to playing.

Luckily, with just a select few exceptions, my hobbies don't cost me a lot of money. It's certainly a fun tour to give when new folks come over to visit.