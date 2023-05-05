A Theme Park Hidden in the City of Seguin, Texas!

Here is a great option if you are looking to head to a theme park but don't feel like going to the big city.ZDT's Amusement park is located inside the Seguin city limit and even features a switchback roller-coaster. It's not located on Highway 90 and you can't see it from Interstate 10, so most people don't know it exists. It even features a switchback roller-coaster that is ranked #33 in the world.

Alongside the roller-coaster, it also features go-carts, a swinging pendulum, a drop tower, a water coaster, and an awesome arcade. I have been there with my son before and it's a great day trip that ends with a little Bill Miller's and a trip to Buc-ee's if you use IH-10. Take a look at some of the awesome attractions below:

THE SWITCHBACK ROLLER-COASTER

Ranked #33 among the top wooden roller coasters in the world!

Switchback is the world's first and only modern wooden shuttle coaster, meaning this roller coaster goes both backward and forwards!

DIZZY TOUCAN:

MAD RAFT WATER COASTER:

It's NOT a water slide. It's NOT a roller coaster. It's a water-coaster!

MULTI-LEVEL GO-KARTS:

VIPER'S TAIL:

Speed head-first down three thrilling drops to the end of the Viper's Tail!

