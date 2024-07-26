Texas’ Tallest Building is Among the Largest in America
Buildings stretching toward the sky make up the skylines of numerous cities here in Texas. Even in some smaller cities like Tyler, you'll find a couple of pretty tall buildings.
Recently, I went on a trip to Chicago, and on a tour of the city I learned that it has some of the tallest buildings in America -- not the #1 tallest, but still some very large ones! After that trip I started wondering how tall the biggest building in Texas is, so I found an answer.
The tallest building in America
Before we get into Texas' tallest skyscraper, let's compare it to America's tallest so we have a point of reference.
According to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitats, New York City claims the title of being home to America's tallest building. The One World Trade Center, an office building completed in 2014, stands at 1,776 feet with 96 floors.
This building even ranks as the 15th tallest in the world!
I would love to see the view from the top floor of that building!
The CTBUH also has a list of the current 100 tallest buildings in America that are completed if you want to see them all -- and Texas is on the list a few times!
Texas' Tallest Building
When looking for Texas' biggest skyscraper, look no further than Houston. In this Texas city, you'll find the JPMorgan Chase tower -- looming 1,002 feet above the city streets with 75 floors, this building has been a Houston icon since 1982.
When it comes to its ranking in America, the tower comes in at #26.
However, this tower will soon be overtaken by a skyscraper under construction in Austin. The Daily Commercial News reports that the building -- named Waterline -- is anticipated to be 1,022 feet tall with 74 stories. Construction is expected to conclude in 2026.
But until then, Houston can still claim it has the tallest building in Texas!
New Austin Super Tower Will Be The Tallest Building in Texas by 20 Feet
9 Most Secure Buildings in the State of Texas
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins
The 5 Best Cities to Move to in Texas
Gallery Credit: Tara Holley