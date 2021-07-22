It's always so easy to think the worst in a situation or a person, but there really is so much good that happens in our community that people don't talk about or get recognition for. I'm a firm believer in karma, what goes around comes around. And one gentleman at the Lowe's home improvement store in Tyler scored some major karma points this morning.

The story was posted on a Tyler social media page by a lady named Linda and she began by describing her stop to Lowe's. While she was about to pay for her items there was a Tyler Police Officer who was in front of her and before she could pay for her items she was asked to step outside to assist with a vehicle accident.

The Tyler Officer Dropped Everything to Assist With the Incident in the Parking Lot

As our amazing officers do, she dropped all of her items and went outside. That is where the nice gentleman stepped in and took all of her items had them rung up and paid for them out of his own pocket.

The Nice Man Then Took the Items Out to the Officer

While the officer was assisting with the accident the gentleman placed the items next to the officers car. She tried to pay the man for the items but he refused. That alone makes me wish I could shake the man's hand. Truly a kind man.

It's always easy to point out what's wrong or someone who is doing something bad. But we need to do a better job of highlighting stories of people doing great things in our community.

YUM: Check Out These 12 Mouth-Watering Eats And Treats Coming To The Texas State Fair

Tyler Residents Reveal Their Favorite Spots For Hosting Larger Groups of People Whether you're looking for a place for 20 or 100, Tyler has several options I'd never known, despite having lived here for many years.