Adam Hood Taps Miranda Lambert for Help on New Single “Harder Stuff”

It's been nearly 15 years in the making, but it finally happened. Today, the pride of Lindale, TX, Miranda Lambert, and Opelika, Alabama's own, Adam Hood, released a song together.

I've been a big fan of Hood's since around '09, but it was 11 years go, in 2011, when Adam Hood made his Radio Texas, LIVE! debut. That night he shared with us the story of how he and the country music superstar first met.

According to Adam, "Ray Wylie Hubbard has a show on Tuesday nights in New Braunfels down on Tavern on the Green. So, I was down there, and from what I was told, their [Miranda and her mom Bev Lambert] car had broke down that day. They said, 'Well, why don't we just stay down in Gruene? We'll get a bed and breakfast and go have a nice dinner, a couple of drinks and get up the next morning.'"

Which served as the perfect set up for their chance encounter. He then told us that he recognized Miranda sitting in the crowd at the show, and afterward she and her mom sought him out:

"I started the show and I noticed that they were over there. So, I just played my set and did what I did. I went outside just to hang out and Miranda came up and introduced herself to me. She said, 'Hey, I loved hearing what you did, it was really great.' So I said, 'Hey, well, I've got my CD,' so I gave it to them. Probably about a week later Bev called and said, 'Listen, we haven't stopped listening to this CD.'"

Since their first meeting, Hood and Lambert have maintained a friendship and working relationship. He has opened up several shows for her and played gigs that she set up for him. All of that has lead up to this, 15 years later, we finally get a song from our new favorite duo.

