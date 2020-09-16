Spearheaded by Courtney Patton, Jason Eady, and Matt Hillyer, The Sequestered Songwriters is a virtual show live streamed each week on the guest artist's pages as well as on Sequestered Songwriters Facebook page. This week they paid tribute to Waylon Jennings.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

We sure did enjoy getting to hear Cody Canada, Jamie Lin Wilson, Jason Eady, Cody Jinks, and many, many more offer up their takes on one of country music's most iconic voices.

Jamie Lin went slightly rogue singing a song that Waylon's wife Jessi Colter wrote, "Storms Never Last," with some help from her daughter. Meanwhile, with the beautiful Idaho mountains as a backdrop, Willy Braun of Reckless Kelly took on "Ladies Love Outlaws." Like Jamie Lin, Brennen Leigh went with a non-Waylon penned song, "The Highway Man," written by Jimmy Webb. Cody Jinks kicked the night up a notch going with the rockin' "I Ain't Living Long Like This."

The page was created for the sole purpose of streaming weekly Monday night virtual guitar pulls. Each week the group of songwriter friends pay tribute to a different artist to help keep fans entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you'd like to hear more of your favorite artists covering Jones songs click on the Sequestered Songwriters Facebook page, there's enough to keep you entertained for a while this afternoon.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to continuously stream the best music in the world without commercials, 24/7. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to keep up with everything Texas and Red Dirt.