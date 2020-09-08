The Sequestered Songwriters Honor The Possum, George Jones

Spearheaded by Courtney Patton and Jason Eady, The Sequestered Songwriters is a virtual show live streamed each week on the guest artist's pages as well as on Sequestered Songwriters Facebook page. This week they paid tribute to The Possum, George Jones.

"This is the song I played the day George Jones died. I was on tour in Germany, and had tears rolling down my face." - Cody Jinks

For Labor Day several of our favorites breathed new life into George Jones classics. Adam Hood chose "Choices," Cody Jinks went with "Still Doing Time," Courtney Patton regaled us with "Back in My Baby's Arms Again," and Cody Canada dedicated "The King is Gone" to his friend Robin Schoepff.

The page was created for the sole purpose of streaming weekly Monday night virtual guitar pulls. Each week the group of songwriter friends pay tribute to a different artist to help keep fans entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you'd like to hear more of your favorite artists covering Jones songs click on the Sequestered Songwriters Facebook page, there's enough to keep you entertained for a while.

