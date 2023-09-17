A Comedy Favorite Is Bringing An Exciting New Tour To Oklahoma

A Comedy Legend Whose Known For His Work On Saturday Night Live and his hit movies will be coming to San Antonio, TX And Our Neighbors To The North.

Critically acclaimed comedian Adam Sandler announced The I Missed You Tour, a massive 25-city run across North America earlier this week. Produced by Live Nation, the movie star is returning to the road and you'll have a couple of chances to see him live.

Sandler's Latest Movie Is Available On Netflix

A successful actor, writer, producer, and musician, Sandler has also performed on stage to live audiences on a sold-out tour across the U.S. and Canada. In 2018, 100% Fresh was released on Netflix which was Sandler’s first comedy special in twenty years and filmed during his last concert tour. In conjunction with Netflix, Warner Bros. Records released the audio companion to Sandler’s critically acclaimed Netflix special.

The announcement of this run follows his success of Adam Sandler LIVE sold-out shows earlier this year.

If you missed any of his earlier tour stops at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX, on Monday, February 13, Moody Center in Austin, TX, on Tuesday, February 14, and American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, on Wednesday, February 15 then you'll have another shot at catching his show live.

The Tour Will Make One Texas Stop And Two Oklahoma Stops In December.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster for his stops at WinStar Casino in Thackerville, OK, on Friday, December 8, and Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK, on Saturday, December 9, 2023. He will also stop in San Antonio, TX on Thursday, December 7th.

New Theme Park The Size Of Disneyland Coming To Oklahoma Take a look at plans to build a HUGE theme park just 5 hours away from East Texas called "American Heartland".

40 Photos Of The 5th Largest Ranch In Texas For Sale The Brewster Ranch is about half the size of RHODE ISLAND sitting on 424,000 contiguous acres and it could be yours for a little bit over $250 MILLION dollars!