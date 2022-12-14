Comedian Adam Sandler Bringing Live Tour To Texas In 2023

Adam Sandler will bring his outstanding and renowned tour "Adam Sandler Live" to 3 Texas cities in 2023.

Ask anybody what's their favorite Adam Sandler movie and you'll get a wide variety of answers:

Happy Gilmore

The Waterboy

The Wedding Singer

Billy Madison

Big Daddy

8 Crazy Nights

Mr. Deeds

That's just to name a few....

Sandler’s films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and his films on Netflix have been some of the streamer’s most successful. Sandler’s recent film HUSTLE was a critical and audience favorite.

For The Last Few Years, Sandler Has Been Going Back To His Standup Comedy Roots.

A successful actor, writer, producer, and musician, Sandler has also performed on stage to live audiences on a sold-out tour across the U.S. and Canada. In 2018, 100% Fresh was released on Netflix which was Sandler’s first comedy special in twenty years and filmed during his last concert tour.

Sandler is poised to deliver his unique brand of comedy and song once again as he extends his tour beginning in February 2023.

This extended tour will only stop in 11 cities nationwide and 3 of them are in Texas. You can catch the show live at the Toyota Center in Houston on Monday, February 13, the Moody Center in Austin on Tuesday, February 14, and the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday, February 15.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, December 16 at 12 p.m. at livenation.com. Don't miss your chance to catch this comedy legend live!

