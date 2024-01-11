After The Deaths of 7 Children, A Popular Toy Sold in Texas Is Being Recalled

It's a parent's worst nightmare. A grave warning tonight going out to Houston, TX, and the rest of The Lone Star State, as a popular magnetic toy for children is being recalled after it was linked to at least seven deaths and thousands of hospital visits.

Get our free mobile app

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has estimated that "2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments between 2017 and 2021, and said it was aware of seven deaths..."

This recall was issued for XpressGoods. Here is a full toy description from CPSC:

"This recall involves 5mm Neodymium Magnetic Balls which are small, spherical, loose, and separable neodymium rare-earth magnets with a strong magnetic flux. The 5mm diameter magnets are sold in a set of multi-colored magnetic balls. The recalled Neodymium Magic Magnetic Balls were sold encased in a clear, plastic case and a tin storage box."

"We treat this issue with the utmost seriousness and priority," a Temu spokesperson told FOX Television Stations in a statement. "Immediately upon receiving the notification from CPSC, we removed the products from our platform and notified the merchants to address the matter in accordance with CPSC's requirements. Additionally, we followed the CPSC's directive and provided them with the merchants' information... In matters affecting consumer safety, our platform will take full responsibility."

According to The CPSC, they determined that the magnetic ball sets are too strong. Their strength coupled with their size, small enough to fit within the CPSC’s small parts test cylinder – which is roughly the size of a small child’s throat, has lead to the recall notice.

Xpress Goods Recall Xpress Goods Recall loading...

The problem came when children would put these the magnetic balls into their mouths, and swallow them by mistake. Afterward the magnets would stick together causing "perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death."

Remedy from The CPSC:

"Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic balls immediately, take them away from children and contact XpressGoods to receive a prepaid label to return the recalled products for a full refund or store credit. XpressGoods is notifying all known purchasers directly."

Help Police and These 26 Texas Families Find Their Kids Who Missed Christmas in 2023 Help these 26 Texas families, and 3 East Texas families, who are looking for their missing teens. Gallery Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children