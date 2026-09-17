Texas has been featured in dozens of memorable Jeopardy! clues, covering everything from its history and geography to famous people and landmarks. If you think you know the Lone Star State, see how many of these real Jeopardy! clues you can answer before revealing the correct response.

Test Your Texas: How Many of These Jeopardy! Questions Can You Answer? Texas is a place packed with personality, culture, and history, and there've been hundreds of questions/answers about the Lone Star State featured on Jeopardy!.. How many of these can you get right without Googling? Gallery Credit: Aaron Savage, Townsquare Media Killeen-Temple

There are so many intelligent people in Texas, but we’re all good at different things. But I’m sure at some point in your life you’ve probably watched the show, Jeopardy! challenges contestants to respond to clues in the form of a question.

The show first aired back in 1964 on NBC, the show has been on for over 40 seasons now and has over 9,000 episodes that have been filmed. Most people remember host Alex Trebek as he was the face of Jeopardy! After hosting the show for 36 years, Trebek stepped away due to health issues and passed away in November of 2020.

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Famous Texans, Places and History

Texas has appeared in hundreds of Jeopardy! clues over the years thanks to its history, geography, culture and famous people. It’s always fun to see questions about our home state pop up on such a well-known television show.

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Jeopardy! Is such a fun game and is known by people all over the globe. While I think it's fun to play along, I would never want to actually be on the show. I would never be able to beat some of those highly intelligent people. But I sure will act like a champion when I see an episode on and I actually know the answer to one of the questions that is asked to the contestants.