Amazon Outage Causing Problems Globally

An outage of the Amazon Web Services created problems for Amazon, its users, and businesses and customers worldwide.

The outage began just after 10 AM eastern time when some of the cloud servers for Amazon Web Services malfunctioned, according to The Verge.

There are reports of Amazon warehouse workers standing around idly, delivery drivers taking a mandatory lunch, and thousands of people with Amazon orders in limbo.

At this hour, some of the services have been restored, but the network, according to reports, is still slow - even spotty in areas. This radio station experienced issues with the outage, as some of the web services to which we subscribe utilize the Amazon Web Services.

You'll know the names of many of the companies supported by Amazon Web Services, including Amazon, Prime, Disney Plus, General Electric, Harvard Medical School, Johnson & Johnson, Kellog's, and Lamborghini.

You can see on the image above, just under each individual company logo, a red line. That line depicts the number of reported outages/problems within that platform. Notice a trend with those lines?

Prime Video, Prime Music, Venmo, Chime, Verison, even Mcdonald's was affected in some way by the interruption in service.

So many people commenting on the Downdetector website were concerned about orders that they had just placed, were trying to place, or even disappeared totally from their account. Others were more concerned about their personal information.

People who rely on Amazon Web Services for their small businesses are now considering a backup plan.

This guy seemed okay with the outage, as each time he tried to log on he enjoyed a picture of a dog, different each time.

As the Amazon services are all tied in to the Amazon Web Services platform, we assume that most, if not all Amazon employees were idle during the outage.

Issues from downloading eBooks to trying to get online payments to go through, people across the country and, presumably, the world were getting frustrated.

Others experienced the outage in bits and spurts which, to me, would be more aggravating than having everything out at once.

More workers are reporting their issues on the job, from not being able to scan/sort/deliver packages to not even being able to clock in or out of work.

We're hoping that you were not inconvenienced by this outage. Maybe we need to take this as a lesson - something about eggs and a basket?

