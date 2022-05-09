Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral With Mother’s Day Gift To Wife Brittany

After working hard and achieving almost every goal there is to achieve in your chosen profession and you do it QUICKLY, its good to enjoy the spoils of your success. In the case of Whitehouse alum and Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he's been doing just that as of late and he sent the internet into a frenzy over the Mother's Day weekend for a special gift he presented to his wife Brittany.

Patrick And Brittany Welcomed Their First Child Together Last Year And Married Soon After.

Despite headlines and stories that always seemed to attempt to create a narrative that painted their relationship in a "bad light" through social media videos and slander, The Mahomes continue to show the world that things are great. How could they not be? Patrick is a Super Bowl Champion that still has a long career ahead of him with an estimated HALF-A-BILLION dollar contract that's just beginning to pay out. He also has several business interests including bringing Whataburger to Kansas City and minority owner of 2 KC sports franchises. The man has money rolling in left and right, so he went all out for his wife on her first Mother's Day.

Mahomes purchased Brittany a brand new Ferrari.

According to SI.com, the brand new burgundy Ferrari, a vehicle that costs well north of six figures was Patrick's gift to Brittany and when they posted about it on Twitter, the internet went into a frenzy. But at least most of the "frenzy" was positive and not the usual "hater" talk. Congrats to the lovely couple!

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes House After Super Bowl Win After Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs he upgraded his home.

Patrick Mahomes First Home in Kansas City This was the first property Patrick and Brittany purchased after moving to Kansas City as he began his career with the Chiefs.