None Of America’s Four Largest Cities Are Here In Texas

I hope you're sitting down to read this, cause I'm about to blow. your. mind. We say everything is bigger in Texas, but when it comes to large cities that ol' saying is quite misleading.

We all know that Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio are among the most populous cities in the country and that they're all in Texas. Austin is even pretty high up on that list.

We're likely all aware that New York City and Los Angeles are the country's two most populous cities, right? New York is number one by a wide margin. More than 8 million people live there, about double the number of people who live in Los Angeles.

Following those two thriving metropolises are Chicago, IL, and Houston, TX, coming in third and fourth place in population.

By now you likely realize we're talking about population but about by area. It may not be something you've ever even thought about but it's still pretty interesting, right? In fact all four of the largest cities in the U.S. are in one state.

The largest four cities, by area, are all located in Alaska.

For comparison, here are the square miles of America's four most populous cities.

New York City: 469 square miles.

Los Angeles: 502.7 square miles.

Chicago, IL: 234.53 square miles.

Houston, TX: 640.44 square miles.

All of which are tiny specs compared to our country's largest cities.

Sitka, Alaska: 2,870 square miles.

Juneau, Alaska: 2,500+ square miles.

Wrangell, Alaska: 2,500+ square miles.

Anchorage, Alaska: 1,704 square miles.

Those are some large cities. Alright before I let you go, I know what you're wondering. What's the largest city by area in the contiguous US? That honor goes to Jacksonville, FL, clocking in at 747 square miles.

