More East Texas children are experiencing food insecurity, according to new data highlighted by the East Texas Food Bank and the 2026 Map the Meal Gap study. The report shows food insecurity continues to rise across Texas, with nearly one in five residents struggling to consistently access enough nutritious food.

What the 2026 Map the Meal Gap Report Found

Food insecurity means a household lacks enough money or resources to reliably access adequate food. It's not just families, this issue will affect the entire state leading to poorer health outcomes, children falling behind in school and higher long-term healthcare and economic costs.

Today, 19.4% of Texans or nearly 1 in 5 people are experiencing food insecurity which is up from 17.6% or 1 in 6 Texans compared to last year's report. Texas continues to have the largest food insecure population in the nation, with 6,062,890 Texans facing food insecurity.

READ MORE: Remember When East Texas Food Bank Attempted a World Record

Key Texas Food Insecurity Statistics

Statewide findings from the 2026 report also highlight the growing severity of food insecurity across Texas:

1 in 4 Texas children are experiencing food insecurity, representing 26.1%, or 1,995,810 children, an increase from 22.2% last year.

1 in 7 Texas seniors are experiencing food insecurity, increasing from 13.6% to 15.1%.

Food insecurity among White, non-Hispanic Texans increased from 11% to 12%, meaning 1 in 8 are now experiencing food insecurity.

Food insecurity among Black Texans increased from 31% to 34%, meaning 1 in 3 Black Texans are experiencing food insecurity.

Get our free mobile app

Why Some Families Don't Qualify for SNAP

The new data from the Map the Meal Gap also reveals that a significant portion of individuals experiencing food insecurity may not qualify for federal nutrition assistance programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Across the country, more than half of those struggling with food insecurity fall above the SNAP eligibility threshold, meaning many families must rely on local food banks and community meal programs to get by.

The report highlights the growing demand facing food banks across Texas.

And the East Texas Food Bank is working to be able to provide backpacks full of nutritious food every Friday for those in need. The East Texas Food Bank is accepting donations to help support its Backpack Program.

LOOK: Are These 16 Classic American Meals Finally Making a Comeback? From casserole-night favorites to full-on beige-on-beige comfort, these American dinners fell out of fashion — but could they be on their way back? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz