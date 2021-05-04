Andrew Garfield Squashes ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Casting Rumors

The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield says you should not put a lot of faith in rumors that he’s been cast as an alternate dimension Spidey in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Speaking with Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast, the British actor explained that he has “not gotten a call” to appear in the upcoming movie.

However, Garfield finds the Spider-Man rumor mill incredibly entertaining. “It’s so crazy. Dude, it’s f—ing hilarious to me. I do have this Twitter account and I see how often Spider-Man is trending and it’s people freaking out about a thing,” Garfield told Horowitz. “I wish I could be able to speak to everyone and just say, ‘I recommend that you chill.’”

When asked point-blank about his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield chose his words carefully. “I would've gotten a call by now, that’s all I’m saying,” he stated. His coy answer leaves the door open for speculation. After all, he didn’t flat-out say no. But if Garfield is being completely genuine — which it seems like he is — it might be worth it to take what he said at face value.

Besides, Garfield would be open to the possibility of reprising his role if Marvel reached out. “I don't want to rule anything out,” Garfield said. “Maybe they’re going to call me and say, ‘Hey, people want this!’ Maybe it's a market research thing...” So basically, if you want to see Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home, you might just have to catch Marvel’s attention online.

